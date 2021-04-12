Cadres for Accountable Leadership 'busybodies', 'rented demonstrators'; they're not NDC members – Nketia

Johnson Aseidu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, has said the party does not know any group calling itself Cadres For Accountable Leadership (CAL), who are demanding that the 2020 presidential candidate of the biggest opposition party, Mr John Mahama, and the party, furnish them with their collated results and pink sheets in the 2020 election.

The group stormed some principal streets of the national capital, Accra, on Thursday, 8 April 2021, with placards to rehash their demands.



Its Convener, Mr Livingstone Pay-Charlie, told Class News: “At our press conference two weeks ago, we gave the party headquarters 14 days to respond to our demands that we wanted to have the pink sheets that were organised by the NDC polling agents or if the party has any collated figures”.



“We were demanding this because we hold ourselves as part and parcel of the NDC. We form the larger rank and file”, he said, adding, “and our demands are premised on the ideals of the NDC”.



“One of the ideals is accountability, as espoused by the founder of the party, the late Jerry John Rawlings”.



Mr Pay-Charlie noted that the group’s demand for accountability after the 2020 elections is aimed at preparing for the 2024 elections.

But responding to the group on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Mr Nketia told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that the group is not known by the party, describing its members as “busybodies”.



Mr Nketia said: “They are not part of the party. They are busybodies walking in the streets”.



“They’re not part of our party. None of them is an NDC person…I am saying for a fact that none of those people is NDC and we cannot allow ourselves to be dictated to by non-NDC members,” he stressed.



He questioned: “Are we not in a COVID era? Are we not expected to observe COVID protocols? Did the IGP and the security not descend on NDC people who were protesting about the Electoral Commission changing of results? Did it happen? What is the IGP doing to those guys or they are operating in a different country? What has the Minister for the Interior said about it? So, it tells you where they are coming from.”