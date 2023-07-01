Cake and cheers: How NDC MPs welcomed Gyakye Quayson back to parliament

NDC MPs celebrate with new colleague James Gyakye Quayson

James Gyakye Quayson was ousted as Member of Parliament through a Supreme Court ruling that questioned is eligibility to contest for the Assin North seat in 2020.

His ouster triggered a by election in the constituency located in the Central Region.



His party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) maintained him as their candidate for the June 27 by-election.



He prevailed over two other contenders to return to parliament as MP for Assin North. When he returned on Friday to the lawmaking chamber, he was welcomed by cheering colleagues many of whom had been on the campaign trail with him.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.









