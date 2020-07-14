Politics

Call ‘disgraceful’ Chairman Wontumi to order – Captain Smart to NPP

Captain Smart, host of Angel FM's Morning Show

Host of Angel 102.9 FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart, has taken on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, for attacking Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) election 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Antwi Boasiako, popularly called ‘Chairman Wontumi’ in a widely circulated video, attacked the personality of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, describing her as unfit for the position of a Vice President should the opposition party win the December elections.



“Just look at her face…take many pictures of her. When you take many pictures of her and examine her thoroughly from hair to toe, you examine what she wears on her body and her hairdo, you will realise that the lady herself is disappointed in herself, the family and Ghanaians and the women as well. Just examine her well,” he stated in the widely circulated interview.



The NPP Regional Chairman has come under intense pressure to offer an unqualified apology to the NDC running mate.



But Wontumi has insisted that he owes no one an apology, particularly Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and the NDC.



During the Fab?w?so segment on An)pa B)fo) on Angel 102.9FM, Captain Smart said he was not enthused over the description given the former Education Minister by Chairman Wontumi.

He chronicled a number of females who have achieved a lot for the country since the commencement of the Fourth Republic.



To him, the claims of Chairman Wontumi are neither here nor there adding that, the NPP is not known to be a party which attacks personalities.



He argued that Chairman Wontumi is disgracing the party and hence, want the party leadership to call him to order.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.