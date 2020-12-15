Call out EC or hold your peace forever – NDC youth to Clergy, CSOs

NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo

The youth wing of the opposition NDC has called on stakeholders of peace in the country as the Clergy and Civil Society groups to intervene in the ongoing feud between the two leading parties over the declaration of Nana AKufo-Addo as President following the December 7 polls.

The group wants the EC to nullify its earlier declaration and announce NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama as president-elect, claiming the part also won the majority in parliament.



Their call comes following a meeting among all regional youth organizers for the party in the country, chaired by its national youth organizer George Opare Addo.



The group wants the E to heed to their call by Wednesday, December 16, threatening protest and positive defiance are “Just tools In defense of a nation’s democracy”.

Below are details of the statement:



