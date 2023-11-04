Call to delegates, cartoon biography: Watch how Ken, Bawumia rounded up campaigns

Ken with Akufo-Addo and Bawumia at the NPP HQ on November 2

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot has been touted as one of the most effective political campaigning setups in recent history.

From his interview blitz, the showdown walks in the regions, campaign stops - across the country and abroad and an effective social media messaging - Facebook, YouTube, Twitter (now X), TikTok; rounded up by a cartoon biography; Agyapong's team has scored praise for branding his campaign effectively.



In the three-minute and 16 second cartoon, Agyapong takes viewers on a journey of his life, starting from Assin Dompim through to Adisadel College and onwards to his enterpreneurial beginnings at home.



His trip abroad, to Germany and onwards to the United States and his dogged belief in working hard to make it from serving clients in a cafe and eventually saving to start a cab business is well represented.



Then his involvement in politics, especially by way of contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and business spread in creating jobs for people comes before his declaration to contest as president wraps up the film.

This was Agyapong's last post on Twitter ahead of today's crucial vote in which he is seeking to become flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 polls.





Ken's main rival in the race is Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President; whose last-minute campaigning involved reaching out to party delegates, seeking their support via random phone calls.

In a video widely shared on social media, Bawumia is in an office, surrounded by some of his key aides, including Sammi Awuku, a former national organizer of the NPP.



He contacts a number of the delegates by placing calls to them, most of them per the audio exchange which was on loudspeaker expressed their surprise at receiving direct communication from the Vice President.



Dr. Bawumia was heard saying to one delegate: "It's good to let you know that we are very appreciative of your support, so Saturday, make it happen, get there early."





Delegates to elect Akufo-Addo's successor



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Dr. Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



