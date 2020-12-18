Call your supporters to order - Nunoo-Mensah to Mahama, NDC

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General (rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General (rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has called on the former president and 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama to respect the rule of law by challenging the election results in court instead of inciting the public against the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

Brig. Gen. Nunoo-Mensah wants former President John Dramani Mahama to either concede defeat and calm his supporters or boldly declare his intention of going to the Supreme Court on his electoral misfortune.



In an interview on the Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Friday, December 18, the former Presidential Security Advisor indicated that the continued protests by NDC supporters pose a security threat, hence the need for political parties and all stakeholders to come to the negotiable table to help salvage the situation.



He has described actions taken by NDC supporters after declaration of the election results by EC as dodgy, having the tendency of plunging the country into a state of confusion and chaos.



The former NDC member, therefore, urged former President Mahama to restrain the party’s supporters from protesting and creating unnecessary tension in the country for it is only the court which has the power to establish whether the EC subverted the election results, he said.

“I appeal to the leadership of NPP and NDC to retrain their supporters,” he said in Twi. “If we have voted and you are not happy with the results just follow the law and seek redress. Don’t use violence because violence cannot change the verdict of the elections.”



The former National Security Advisor further insisted that the NDC should go to court and for the moment despise the illusion that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed many judges to the Supreme Court, hence the apex court won’t be fair to them even if they have a genuine case.



He, however, urged the general public to stay away from politicians who would incite them to perpetrate acts that have the tendency of destroying the peace in the country.