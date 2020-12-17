Call your supporters to order, peace is paramount - GCPP's Dr Lartey to Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Lartey has indicated that Ghana is not prepared to experience any form of instability following the outcome of the 2020 general elections.

He said we have a country to look after and Ghana is too sweet for us to experience instability.



He has, therefore, advised former President John Dramani Mahama to speak to his supporters to stop massing up at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Dr. Lartey speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the best way to resolve the disputes in the elections is to resort to the law courts and not violence.



He said losing an election is not an easy thing to manage but a great leader is one who goes into an election loses and accepts defeat in the interest of the state or uses legal means to address their concerns.



Ghana he stressed is not ready to experience what happened in Rwanda, Liberia, and Southern Sudan.

Dr. Henry Lartey said several investors have expressed their interest in investing in Ghana but instability and lack of peace would deprive Ghana of these opportunities.



“We don’t want to carry our language and go to Burkina, Rwanda or any other country. I am talking to the supporters of GCPP, APC, GUM, PPP, and the other parties. We have only one country. We are not ready to lose our hospitality, peace, and stability. Ghana is too sweet. Several businesses are coming to Ghana. I am in contact with some investors to come to Ghana to invest in solar and other sectors but without peace, these investors will not come.”



“Without peace, there is no justice. It takes only four years for another election. Former President Mahama should speak to his followers. My late father survived after losing several elections. We need peace and we cannot lose it.”



He hinted all the other defeated candidates will be meeting with the former president and incumbent to discuss the way forward over the issues surrounding the elections.



