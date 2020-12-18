Calls for IGP’s resignation in order – Agalga

Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, James Agalga

Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, has backed calls by the Minority to demand for the immediate dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh.

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, for not failing to ensure the safety of Ghanaians during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



A total of 61 electoral and post-electoral incidents were recorded across the country, the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) has said in a statement.



The National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) noted that 21 of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence.



Six of them involved gunshots leading to the death of five persons.

Speaking to sit-in-host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, said the IGP has failed to do his duty.



“The IGP appeared before us (Parliament) and assured us that he was the chairman of the Election Security Taskforce. I remember clearly how the Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu made it known to him that should anything go wrong, the Minority was going to hold him accountable for any breaches. Now five people were killed. His men targeted innocent citizens, unarmed civilians and fired at them, and he is still at post,” he told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



James Agalga added that if he were the IGP, he would have done the honourable thing by resigning himself.



