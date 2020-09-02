Regional News

Calls for unity highlight inauguration of Shai Osudoku NPP campaign team

Some members of the campaign team

Calls for unity by various political players on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 dominated the inauguration of the campaign team of the New Patriotic Party at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku constituency with the unanimous resolution by party members to ensure absolute unity to realize the party’s victory in the December 2020 elections.

Various speakers on the day including the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly and a member of the Greater Accra Regional campaign team, Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Benjamin Nargeh, Party Chairman, Fred Offei, District Chief Executive, Daniel Teye Akuffo unanimously cited unity as a core requisite towards the party’s victory in the 2020 elections.



The party inaugurated a 46-member campaign team under the guidance and leadership of the party’s constituency chairman, Mr. Fred Offei, Parliamentary Candidate of the area, Mr. Benjamin Nargeh and District Chief Executive, Daniel Teye Akuffo.



Others include 16 constituency executives, seven assembly members, two IT persons, two media persons, ten government appointees and three co-opted people.



A team of zonal campaign managers from five zones in the Shai Zone were also inaugurated on the day to join forces with the substantive campaign team.

Others including assembly members, electoral area coordinators, former constituency executives, polling station executives and other members of the party present were also sworn in on the day to inspire them to support the party’s campaign activities.



The campaign teams’ vital duty is to ensure significant victories for the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate of the Area, Mr. Benjamin Nargeh.



MCE for La-Nkwantanang, Jenniffer Dede Adjabeng who swore in the team, charged them to remember where the party came from to its present status as a ruling government.



She reminded the party faithful of the “painful” defeat the party suffered in the 2008 elections despite its brilliant performance in government and cautioned them to embark on a vigorous campaign to ensure resounding victory.

Madam Jenniffer Dede Adjabeng underscored the importance of the NPP winning the Shai Osudoku seat in the area as this would facilitate more development in the area.



Co-chairman of the campaign team who is also the constituency chairman of the NPP in the Shai Osudoku District, Mr. Fred Offei said the duty of the campaign team should not end at the swearing in but extended to the grounds.



Underscoring the need for unity, the chairman urged members to bury their differences ahead of the polls and join forces like they did during the voter registration exercise.



Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP for the area, Benjamin Nargeh said the NPP remains the only political party which can deliver the Shai Osudoku constituency from what he described as the “28-years of servitude” under the NDC.

“We were blind sometime back but our eyes are open now,” the parliamentary candidate said, adding that he needed the support of all and sundry to change the status quo.



A confident Benjamin Nargeh who was hopeful of victory with some 70% of the votes in the December polls in the constituency however reiterated the unanimous calls for peace as a nonnegotiable conditionality for victory.



With the COVID-19 pandemic still lurking, the party, according to the parliamentary candidate will adopt house to house campaign activities as well as targeting particular groups.



He described the party’s leadership in the constituency as a united front and cautioned party members not to allow themselves to be divided by the NPP’s opponents and detractors.

District Chief Executive for Shai Osudoku and a member of the campaign team, Mr. Daniel Teye Akuffo enumerated a number of completed and ongoing projects being undertaken under his tenure as evidence of the party’s commitment to development in the area.



With the party’s opponents, the National Democratic Congress enjoying some dominance in the Shai Osudoku Area, Mr. Daniel Akuffo noted that the only way to entice the people into falling in love with the NPP in the constituency was to provide evidential proof of various developmental projects in the district to underscore the NPP government’s achievements.



These include road projects, electrification projects, provision of health facilities including CHPS compounds and health centers, a modern court complex, construction of market sheds, classroom blocks for basic and senior high schools, a police station, toilet facilities, provision of furniture to various schools, etc. which he added were executed under the $1m per constituency programme.



According to him, though the country was currently experiencing some torrid times under the covid-19 pandemic, government was nevertheless doing its best with the people highly appreciative of its efforts.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

