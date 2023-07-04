Calls to drop Quayson trial: Dame to formally respond to Dormaahene, others

Godfred Dame

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, has promised to issue a full statement in respect of a recent uptick in calls for government to discontinue a criminal trial in respect of James Gyakye Quayson.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North is facing five counts of among others perjury and misleading a public official during the filing of his papers to contest the 2020 elections.



The most recent call for the discontinuance of the case citing its necessity was Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who made the call over the weekend in Sunyani.



In response to the call, Dame told reporters in Accra that the calls constituted an unhealthy development in the democratic process.



“I will come out with a proper statement on the matter, and it will be in respect of all comments generally which have the tendency to subvert the administration of justice.



"I think that it is very unhealthy for our democratic dispensation, and we must not countenance the same,” he added.

Agyemang Badu II's call for the state to file a nolle prosequi received mixed reactions with pro-government voices criticizing the call while opposition voices and some members of civil society have backed him or made similar calls.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



The charges relate to his participation in the 2020 polls at a time he supposedly held dual citizenship.



The Accra High Court ordered a daily trial, which ruling has been challenged by his lawyers in the Court of Appeal.



