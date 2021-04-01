Calm returns as Minority Caucus promise to work together

Minority MPs have promised to work together

At the height of the chaos triggered by the sudden resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee, a meeting among members of the Minority caucus and leadership of the National Democratic Congress was held to find an amicable solution to the issues.

A source present at the meeting said that the tension that was initially felt in the room was by the end of the meeting diffused with all parties pledging their support to the NDC and national course.



Embattled Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, GhanaWeb understands, addressed his colleagues and assured them that the leadership is working in their interest.



Some of the National Executive Council members also spoke to the MP and stressed the need to maintain a united front.



GhanaWeb has been told that some MPs who were disgruntled initially, left the meeting satisfied and promised to join forces with their colleagues and work together.



After the meeting, the National Chairman of the party issued a statement assuring the party’s rank and file that cool heads have prevailed now.

“The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress has held a meeting with the Council of Elders of the party and the entire Parliamentary Caucus in the aftermath of the disquiet and misgivings that characterized the approval of the Ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



“The meeting was conducted in a healthy atmosphere in which the concerns of the teeming members and supporters were adequately ventilated and addressed.



Accordingly, the Leadership of the party wishes to assure all and sundry that the matters that have provoked public commentary have been dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs,” part of the statement read.



GhanaWeb understands that there were concerns about the leadership of Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mohammed but those issues were addressed and the two MPs will hold onto their positions for now.