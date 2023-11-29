Campaign without insults – NDC Constituency Chairman to party members ahead of 2024 elections

NDC flag

Dickson Yaw Manu, the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has advised party members to exercise decorum ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to Dickson Yaw Manu, the NDC has many things to talk about during the campaign due to the performances of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He said the NDC has not won the seat in Bosomtwe since 1992, but they have contributed most in terms of developments, and that should be the basis of their campaign and not result in the use of insults.



“Next year’s elections will be about ideas and who can do the job, not insults. The NDC hasn’t won this seat since 1992, but we have done the most in terms of developments in this constituency, so we should use our track record to sell our candidate engineer, Abdullah Hamid, and not use insults.

“We should only speak on what we have done in the past and the need for the Constituency to honour Engineer Abdullah Hamid with a victory in the 2024 Parliamentary elections,” he said when the NDC Parliamentary candidate in the Bosomtwe Constituency, Engineer Abdullah Hamid, and some party members paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Esereso.



Engineer Abdullah Hamid also promised to create employment opportunities for the youth when he was voted in power as a Member of Parliament in 2024.



“The only way youths in this constituency can progress in life is to have jobs, but I know that is what they lack, and the youths know that I have already started organising skill training, and I will continue to do more when I’m elected as the MP in 2024.”