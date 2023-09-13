Can Bawumia mount any platform and campaign about the economy? – Twum Barimah asks

Lawyer Twum Barimah, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia suffers from serious credibility issues.
Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Ade Kye Nsroma on September 11, 2023, he argued that Dr. Bawumia's tenure as the head of the country's Economic Management Team (EMT) had resulted in a series of economic challenges for Ghana.
He expressed skepticism about Dr. Bawumia's ability to campaign on economic matters if he were to secure the NPP's flagbearer position and ultimately win the presidential elections.
He pointed out that the nation was currently grappling with significant economic problems, and Dr. Bawumia's past record in handling economic affairs raised doubts about his credibility in addressing these challenges.
"In a field with ten candidates, Dr. Bawumia is the one who has serious credibility issues, you are saying you want to give a showdown; we are waiting for you.
"As part of your campaign when you win, we are waiting for you, and we know you are going to win. After you have won, can you stand on any platform in the country and campaign about the economy? Can you?"
Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.
The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.
AM/SARA
