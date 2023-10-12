Canoe capsizes on Birim River; one dead, one missing, 11 rescued

File photo

One person is dead, another missing while eleven have been rescued after a canoe carrying thirteen (13) passengers capsized on Birim River in Akyem Wankyi, Eastern Region.

According to information obtained by Starr News, the canoe was transporting thirteen passengers across the Birim River when the disaster struck in the middle of the river.



Ten(10) passengers managed to swim to safety, but the situation took a somber turn as one passenger was sadly recovered lifeless, another remains missing, and one fortunate individual was successfully rescued.

The situation in the Akyem Wankyi area has been compounded by the overflow of the Birim River, prompting many farmers to rely on canoes for their transportation needs, including accessing their farms and reaching neighboring communities.



Local authorities and rescue teams continue their tireless efforts to locate the missing individual.