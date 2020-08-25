General News

Cape Coast Airport doesn’t make economic sense – Lecturer

Dr Lord Mensah, Senior Lecturer, UGBS

Dr Lord Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has said that an airport in the Central Regional capital or its capital Cape Coast, does not and will not make economic sense.

According to him, the roads leading to Cape Coast are dotted with busy economic activities which will dwindle if the promised project is to materialize and there will be a potential loss of income to the businessmen and women.



“There is an economic reason why if you travel on the road from Accra without much delay all the way to Cape Coast, you could see that there will be some spillovers of economic activities on the highway,” Dr Mensah said.



He indicated that this vision by the incumbent NPP must rather be directed towards upgrading the road network leading to the region.



‘If you develop these roads instead of allowing people to fly within 20 and 30 minutes to Cape Coast, you’ll realize that during the feasibility studies where you give alternatives of such investments, you’ll come to understand that travelling on the road will be more beneficial than looking at just flying,” he added.

The issue of constructing an airport at Cape Coast is trending following the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the incumbent NPP on Saturday when Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia announced that the NPP will construct an airport in the Central Region.



“For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast,” he said.





