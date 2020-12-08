3
Cape Coast North: Barbara Asher Ayisi loses seat to NDC

Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Barbara Asher Ayisi

Tue, 8 Dec 2020 Source: universnewsroom.com

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Asher Ayisi has lost her Cape Coast North parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress, state media has reported.

According to Graphic Newspaper, provisional results indicate that the National Democratic Congress’s candidate, Dr. Kwamina Minta Nyarku polled some 22,972 votes against Barbara Ayisi’s 21,643.

In the presidential race, however, the NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led with 24,360 against John Dramani Mahama’s 20,105,” Graphic reported on its online portal.

In the parliamentary race, 833 candidates contested in all 275 constituencies with over 17 million Ghanaians participating in the elections.

