Capital 02 capsules safe for consumption - FDA

Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disputed social media reports that Living Bitters Capsules is contaminated.

The FDA stated that it took note of viral videos on social media with people making claims that the capsules were contaminated.



The FDA said following the report, it conducted market surveillance and work some samples of the capsules.



The National Regulatory Authority said after the exercise, it has concluded that the capsules are safe for consumption.

Read the full statement below:



