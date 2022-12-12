Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Police have given updates on a daylight robbery incident that happened at Caprice, a suburb of Accra on Friday, December 9, 2022.

According to a statement released on Sunday, December 11, 2022, the police said they had neutralized two of the robbers involved in the incident whiles a third was currently in custody.



The statement explained that police engaged the robbers in a shoot out at an undisclosed location after their intelligence operations led them to the hideout.



Aside the three casualties, one police officer is also said to have sustained an injury and is receiving medical attention.



The police administration say they are still pursuing other members of the criminal gang who are on the run.



FULL STATEMENT: POLICE UPDATE ON CAPRICE ROBBERY:TWO ARMED ROBBERS SHOT DEAD, ONE ARRESTED

Police have shot dead two armed robbers and arrested one in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday 9th December, 2022 where a female victim was attacked, shot and robbed.



Sustained police intelligence operations since 9th December 2022, took the fight to the robbery gang at their hideout (name of location withheld for now).



The robbers engaged the police in a shoot out and in the process two were shot dead and one was arrested.



One police officer sustained gunshot injury to his thigh and is receiving medical attention.



The police intelligence operations continues to get the rest of the gang members arrested and we wish to assure the public that we will surely get them.

The incident:



A woman said to be of Asian descent was shot in a daylight robbery at Caprice last Friday.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed some pedestrians helping her to the nearest hospital for treatment as she was bleeding around her left arm.



A man who came to her aid, confirmed that she had just been shot by armed robbers.



They stopped a commercial vehicle and helped the woman board it, instructing the conductor to take her to the nearest hospital.

The vehicle the woman was driving, a 4x4 Prado, can be seen on the street with part of its windows shattered.



The video also showed the woman in a health facility being taken care of by a medic.



In a post shared on Facebook, the police said that it has commenced an investigation into the robbery incident.



“The Police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who attacked and shot a woman at Caprice in Accra today, 9th December, 2022.



“Special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects involved; we will surely get them arrested to face justice,” parts of the post by the police read

