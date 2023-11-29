Cardinal Turkson’s comments on LGBT most unfortunate – Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has described as unfortunate the comments by Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson on LGBT.

Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson has called on Ghana’s Parliament not to criminalize homosexuality and LGBT in the country.



Speaking in an interview on the BBC’s HARDtalk, Cardinal Turkson further stated that the Ghanaian people should be helped to understand the issue better.



“My position has simply been this, that LGBT, gay people may not be criminalised, because they’ve committed no crime, but neither should this position also become something to be imposed on cultures, which are not yet ready to accept stuff like that,” he added.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker questioned why the Catholic Church has failed to criticize the United States among other countries who have criminalized polygamy.

“I think the comments by Cardinal Turkson are most unfortunate and most regressive. Why have they not criticized the United States, Canada, and many European countries who have criminalized and sent people to jail for polygamy?



“This selective biblical benevolence is really worrying. I hear the current President of the Catholic Bishop Conference said they also share that opinion. Again I will want to find out what goes on in the Catholic Church. With the greatest of respect, the predecessor of the Catholic Bishop Conference, the Archbishop of Tamale, Bishop Naameh was one of the people who walked with me and my colleagues to present this bill to the Speaker of Parliament,” Mr. Nartey stated.



He said the Tamale Bishop is on record to have stated that the Catholic Church supports this bill.