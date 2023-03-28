Carlos Ahenkorah justifies snatching ballot papers during 2021 speakership elections

Carlos Ahenkorah (in a brown apparel) when he was caught bolting with the ballot papers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has explained why he snatched ballot papers during the election to elect the Speaker of Parliament on January 7, 2021.

Speaking in a UTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Monday, the legislator said that he snatched the ballot papers, some of which he chewed because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs stole the speakership elections.



He said that he could not understand why the NDC, which had fewer MPs compared to New Patriotic Party (NPP), could win the elections.



“First of all, let me apologise to the people of Ghana for what happened on 7th January… when I snatched some ballot papers and bolted with them because I realised that they have cheated us.



“… I don’t like cheating and so I decided that I will not agree for them to cheat us. How is it that we had 138 MPs and they had 136 but after the elections, our got only 136 – this is cheating,” he said in Twi.



It can be recalled that Carlos Ahenkorah during the counting of votes for the speakership elections on January 7, 2021, snatched some ballot papers.

After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the candidate of the NPP, was done, the MP-elect snatched the ballot papers from the Clerks-at-table and bolted with it.



Prior to the snatching of the ballot papers, the NDC members were singing and jubilating that their Speaker-nominee Alban Bagbin had won the secret ballots.



Ahenkorah was chased by Asawase MP-elect Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.



