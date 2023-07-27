Cecilia Dapaah saga: GII, GACC call for protection for 2 accused househelps

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) are calling for the immediate protection of the two house helps accused of allegedly stealing sums of money – US$1 Million, €300,000, and unspecified millions of Ghana Cedis from the bedroom of the former Minister of Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the anti-graft bodies, the accused persons need protection because they serve as prime witnesses to the unfolding case.



GII and GACC in a joint statement while applauding the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah over the saga described as “unconscionable” that a public officer and a renowned political personality can keep such colossal amounts of money outside of the banking sector.



Regrettable as the theft by workers of the former Minister is, the bodies emphasised that questions of the sources of the funds are legitimate and must be investigated by the various competent authorities.



“This is why the news of Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s swift arrest and subsequent investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) must be commended even as we ask for transparency in the investigation,” the statement said.

In addition to their earlier call for a transparent and comprehensive investigations, they also called for an immediate passing of the Conduct of Public Officer’s Bill to strengthen Ghana’s asset declaration regime.



This Bill includes provisions on the amendments of the existing Asset Declaration Act to guarantee a robust Asset Declaration regime.



The Conduct of Public Officer’s Bill has been in front of Cabinet for more than a year without no clear commitment to having it laid before parliament for consideration and passage.



They further called for strengthening the Criminal Code (Amendment) Act, 2003 (Act 646) to provide for the reverse burden of proof in addressing illicit enrichment.