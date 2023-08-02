Cecilia Dapaah saga: I will defend her today and tomorrow - Alexander Akwasi Acquah

Member of Parliament for Akim Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has come forward to offer his defense to former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, amidst accusations surrounding missing money from her residence.

The MP condemned what he perceives as a hypocritical attitude among Ghanaians who, according to him, are politicizing the issue and celebrating mediocrity.



Speaking in an interview with UTV’s Adekye Nsroma, he stated that he is ever ready to offer his support to the embattled former minister, emphasizing that he believes the accusations against her are unjust.



“Someone even said that why did she go to report, taking such huge money from her? Do you expect her to keep quiet? While I am aware that I rightfully got those monies, and it has nothing to do with stolen monies, so, that kind of hypocritical attitude that Ghanaians possess…we are in a society where we celebrate mediocrity. So if there is something small, then we make it a big issue. This is becoming the fabric of our society, and as media, politicians, and leaders, we have to eliminate this. But we shouldn’t be happy just because she belongs to a particular government, and this will go against a particular government. People are saying this will bring issues for our party and others, but I am saying that I will defend that woman today, and I will defend her tomorrow,” he said.



Meanwhile, the police have submitted the docket of the case of theft, as reported by the minister and her husband, to the Attorney-General for advice.



However, some relatives of the former minister have also been questioned about the stolen monies from her Abelemkpe residence, which led to her resignation from office and the current probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Background:



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.





Cecilia Dapaah Saga: I will defend her today and tomorrow; some Ghanaians are hypocrites, jealous and celebrate mediocrity - Alexander Akwasi Acquah#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/o5g2eaWzAt — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 26, 2023

