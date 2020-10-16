Central Region has been central to the NDC ticket since 1992 - Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Source: Abdul-Wahab, Contributor

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, whilst addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people of Agona Swedru appealed to the people of Central Region to vote massively for the NDC in the 2020 elections because the party has always had an indigene of the region on its ticket since the 4th Republic.

He recalled with nostalgia how the NDC had remained faithful and loyal to the region from the days of President Rawlings in 1992 with Kow Nkensen Arkaah as his Veep.



“In 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008, we had Prof John Evans Atta Mills on our ticket, In 2012 and 2016, there was Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur partnering John Mahama, In 2020, we also have Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang again our ticket”



The National Chairman of the NDC then reminded the people of the region that they had a unique opportunity of helping in producing the first-ever Vice President of Ghana, in the person of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

“We in the NDC have always found Central Region as a very reliable ally, so we plead with the Chiefs and people of the Region to vote massively for the NDC, for us to make history together,” he said.



He also took a swipe at the NPP government for being confused since the launch of the People’s Manifesto, with conflicting statements from leading government functionaries on the planned regulation and legalization of Okada, supposed suspensions of the law on ban of salvaged vehicles and cancellation of licensure exams among others.



“Ghanaians must reject the NPP government at the polls because it’s obvious they are lacking ideas and are only burnt on deceit and subterfuge for votes,” he added.

Source: Abdul-Wahab, Contributor