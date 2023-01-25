Central Regional NDC welcomes Ato Forson’s elevation as Minority Leader

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been appointed as minority leader

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has congratulated Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for his appointment as the Leader of the Minority caucus in parliament.

In a press statement dated January 24, 2023, the leadership said that Ato Forson’s elevation offers ample testament to his hard work and dedication to parliament and Ghana.



“The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region wishes on behalf of the entire membership of the party in the region, to extend a very hearty congratulations to the new Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on his elevation.



“Dr Ato Forson’s elevation offers ample testament to his hard work and dedication to the cause of the NDC in Parliament and in Ghana in general over the years,” part of the statement read.



The NDC in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey announced that it has made changes to the leadership of the minority in parliament.



The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip. Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



Meanwhile, The Tamale South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdul Rauf, has said that he and his constituents will not accept the decision of the national executive of the party to replace Haruna Iddrisu as the minority leader.



According to him, if the party fails to rescind its decision, he will lead the party’s faithful in his constituency to vote against it in the 2024 general elections.











