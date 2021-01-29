Central Regional minister-designate upbeat about her chances with the Vetting Committee

Central Regional minister-designate, Justina Marigold Assan

Source: Seth Wemegah, Contributor

The Central Regional Minister-designate, Justina Marigold Assan says she is preparing feverishly to face the vetting committee of parliament.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with WINDY NEWS, the minister-designate said she will give off her best and make both the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the people of the Central Region proud.



“We are going to face very powerful people, so I need to prepare; put my books together, put thoughts together and know what the region is all about and then go and deliver and make the people of Central region and the president who appointed me very proud.”



She emphasized that she will continue with the developmental projects by her predecessor by championing the construction of good road networks and empowering women and girls to take their rightful place, given that she sails through the vetting process.

“My predecessor did so well, so we are going to build on what my predecessor did. But one critical thing I want to do is about road. I will see to the construction of accessible roads in the region and champion women and girls empowerment; We will empower the women to take their rightful place in the region.”



Madam Marigold Assan will face off a 23-ember vetting committee; 13 from both caucuses in parliament to justify her nomination by President Akufo-Addo for the central regional ministerial slot.

