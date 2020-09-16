Politics

Chairman Abronye starts regional campaign with inauguration of youth groups in Jaman-South

Chairman Abronye speaking at the inauguration of the youth groups

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe Abronye has on Sunday inaugurated youth groups to help the party win the 2020 elections.

As part of the activities to kick start election 2020 campaign, various youth groups have been inaugurated such as Concern NPP youth at Nyamefie, Miremano and Dodosuo.



The groups will complement the role of the Regional Youth wing of the party, help to strategise on how to win more youth to support the party for the 2020 elections, as well as help set records straight about the party and on government issues.



Furthermore, the groups will also help to unite the rank and file of the party to ensure its visibility and attractiveness across the length and breadth of the country.



Inaugurating the groups at a separate functions Chairman Abronye, said the New Patriotic Party believed in the power of the youth as future leaders of the party and hence the move.



Chairman Abronye, therefore, urged the youth to take their roles in the party seriously by placing their loyalty at the highest pedestal for the party and its leadership for the party to achieve its ‘’operation 12/12 agenda in the Bono Region.

He urged the youth to take up the challenge to win more members at the grass-roots level by organising house-to-house campaigns.



The Member of Parliament for Jaman-South also Deputy Aviation Minister Hon Yaw Afful on his part observed that with the teaming youth and women solidly behind the party and President Akufo-Addo the election in 2020 was already won.



He said the youth ought to reciprocate the gesture by working hard and remaining loyal to the party.



Accompanying the Chairman were the Party’s Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Joseph Mensah 1st Vice Chairman, Razack Oppong, regional youth organiser, Shadrach Abrefa Mensah deputy youth organiser, Kofi Darko deputy regional organiser, Adu Joseph Research Officer, Henry Oppong Financial secretary, Asare Bediako Seth (ABS) communications director and other bigwigs in the party.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.