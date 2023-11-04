Chairman for Bawumia Movement 2024 predicts 98% for Dr Bawumia in Tarkwa Nsuaem

National Chairman of the Bawumia Movement 2024, Kingsley Edmund Baidoo

Correspondence from Western Region

The National Chairman of the Bawumia Movement 2024, Kingsley Edmund Baidoo, has predicted a 98% victory for Dr Bawumia in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency.



Speaking to Ghanaweb after casting his vote in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency Kingsley Edmund Baidoo noted that Dr Mahmud Bawumia stands tall amongst the four aspirants.



He added, "Dr Bawumia deserves the nod in this election to help the party break the eight".

He explained "We have put in all the energy to campaign for Dr Bawumia, and we believe the message has sunk well in the minds of the delegates, and this will translate in the votes today".



Meanwhile, more delegates are still in the queue waiting for their turn to vote after 2pm.