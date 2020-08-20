Politics

Change our parliamentary candidate - Weija-Gbawe NDC

National Democratic Congress flag

The Weija Gbawe branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on the party to remove their parliamentary candidate, Cleland Nii Ayaa Ayison.

The aggrieved party members are accusing him of disrespect of party structures and commitment towards the campaign of the party.



Deputy Women’s Organiser for the constituency, Cecilia Tsakata says all the various branches of the party in the constituency have called for the party to replace the candidate.



"We have advised him and asked him to work with the party structures but he has refused. He has also told us he does not have the resources for the campaign. Ayaa must go, we do not want him,” she said.

She indicated the party have people who are equally qualified to represent the NDC in the parliamentary election.



"We have people who contest. There are people when selected, they will appeal to the residents and even members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He must go,” she stressed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.