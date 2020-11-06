Vida Boame emerges best Krachi East Municipal farmer

Madam Vida Boame was presented with a certificate, a tricycle and others

Madam Vida Boame has emerged the overall Krachi East Municipal best farmer at the 36th National Farmer’s Day celebration held at Nwane in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The 56-year-old farmer was presented with a certificate, a tricycle, two knapsack sprayers, five cutlasses, two pairs of Wellington boots, two insecticide agro-chemicals and two bars of key soap.



She cultivated five acres of maize, 22 acres of groundnuts, four acres of rice, three acres of cassava, one-and-half acres of yam, two acres of pepper and owns four canoes for fishing.



Madam Boame acknowledged the benefits of agriculture to her household and that it enabled her to sponsor the children to school and urged others to join the farming business.



She was grateful for emerging overall Municipal Best Farmer and thanked the government and the Municipal Agriculture department and extension officers for their support.



Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the Member of Parliament (MP), for Krachi East Constituency, who is seeking re-election, urged his constituents to embrace farming and pursue it as full-time business.

He advised the constituents to come out on December 7, and vote for President Akufo-Addo to continue his good policies, while voting to retain him as Member of Parliament for the area.



Mr Patrick Chartey Jilima, Municipal Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Municipality distributed 1,176 cashew seedlings to farmers under the Ghana Planting for Food and Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme, which is expected to enhance the country's foreign exchange earning capacity and create jobs.



He urged farmers to adopt good farming practices by following the instructions of the agricultural extension officers to improve yields to feed the nation and beyond.



In all, 15 farmers in the Krachi East Municipality were awarded at the event.



The items presented were two refrigerators, one tricycle, seven bicycles, one motorbike, knapsack spraying machines, cutlasses, silver bowls, key soaps, Wellington boots and insecticide agro-chemicals.