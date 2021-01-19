Channel your energy of debating over Alan, Bawumia to praying for Nana Addo - NPP told

The debate over whether Alan [L] or Bawumia [R] will succeed Nana Addo has already began

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has sent a message to his party members to desist from debating on who leads the party in the 2024 elections, as he notes that such assertions are likely to have unpleasant consequences.

In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Sefa Danquah, he expressed: "We have not even had a month in government and people can’t wait to choose who will lead the party in 2024? It is always about Alan or Bawumia. But do we know what will happen in the future? So if it not any of these two and it happens to be someone else will you support this person?



"Let’s put all that behind us and pray for the President to acquire more wisdom to choose people who can help rule the country so that it can help us win the next elections instead of doing things that will divide the party."



Padmore was of the view that while data present supports that the NPP is likely to win the 2024 elections, the future is also dependent on what the NPP does right during these years.

He advised that a flagbearer for the NPP can be chosen within a year before the 2024 elections. He believed that arguing over who should lead the NPP in 2024 at this point in time is a recipe for disaster.



A few weeks after the party won the 2020 elections, some posters of Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremateng vying for the flagbearership position of the NPP in 2024 emerged on social media.