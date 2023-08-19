Charles Bissue provides free registration and renewal of NHIS, passports and driver licenses for NPP Essikado-Ketan delegates

Charles Bissue is contesting to become the NPP Essikado-Ketan parliamentary candidate

A parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Essikado-Ketan constituency, Charles Onuawonto Bissue, has begun an exercise to register all delegates of the party in the constituency onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Also, all delegates in the constituency are benefitting from free passport and driver's license registrations and renewals.



The gesture is aimed at appreciating the work of delegates of the NPP in the constituency.



The former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) told GhanaWeb that this is not the first time he is doing this.



“The truth is that this is not a new thing I am embarking on. When I was the regional secretary for the Western Region, I did it for all the constituency executives in the region.



“I’ve been doing this work with other donations, such as giving furniture to support schools and some selected individuals, but this is to appreciate the work done by delegates and the constituencies so far,” he said.

The ongoing exercise is expected to come to an end at Hope to complete by end of August 2023.







