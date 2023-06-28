'Charles Opoku sika no, yɛdi' - See how Assin North voters mocked NPP candidate

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

A section of voters in the Assin North Constituency were captured on video celebrating the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate James Gyakye Quayson.

About a half dozen of the supporters at the back of a pickup are heard singing a song to the effect that they have spent Charles Opoku's money.



"Here is not not Kumawu," one of them is heard adding after the chorus of their sone ends.



Even before the Electoral Commission formally announced results, the NDC took to the streets celebrating their victory citing wins in New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongholds in the constituency.





Gyakye Quayson was announced the winner after the Electoral Commission of Ghana officially declared him as the Member of Parliament-elect.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



Going by the figures from both outfits, it is clear that the NDC's collation was watertight and that the system put in place was robust enough to deliver polling station outcomes in a timeous manner.



Analysts, however, warn that this is for one constituency but the parties will now have to focus on rolling out a system to collate two levels of results come 2024 - the national presidential vote and 275 parliamentary results.

About the Assin North by-election:



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



