Charlotte Osei launches 'Thirsty Woman' platform

Former EC Boss, Charlotte Osei

The former boss of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, has launched a women empowerment and fulfilment platform.

It is her way of addressing the many questions she says young women ask her all the time about life and how to navigate the complexities they are dealing with.



Charlotte Osei’s Thirsty Woman Tribe is meant to form a community of women who are going to be there for one another and uplift each other through life.



Charlotte Osei emphasized that though the main target is for young women in their 20s and 30s, any women can join the tribe.

Among the monthly topics that would be discussed are issues of wealth creation, relationship issues, the superwoman syndrome among others.



