Check out first social media posts by Ken, Bawumia after Nov. 4 showdown

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Social media was a big battleground in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer elections.

It was more so for the two main contenders in the race, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



Both aspirants vigorously used social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter (now X) and Instagram to sell their message and communicate campaign information with their supporters.



Several other activities by the aspirants were posted on these platforms which have become major feedback avenues for politicians.



Kennedy Agyapong, despite a relatively late entry into the contest, particularly leveraged on social media and media appearances to sell his message to the masses.



At the end of the polls, he came second behind Vice President Bawumia who has since become flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general elections.

Both men, were on stage after the official results were declared along with the other two contenders. They promised to support the party's cause in order to retain power after 2024.



Minutes after the event at the Accra Sports Stadium ended, the two former rivals, made their first posts on social media platform, X.



Agyapong posted a video of his introduction at the Stadium with two hashtags - #ThePeoplesChoice, #GhanaFirst; while Bawumia posted a 'Thank You' flyer with the caption: Thank you New Patriotic Party @NPP_GH! Together, we made it possible."



See the posts below:





Thank you New Patriotic Party @NPP_GH! Together, we made it possible. pic.twitter.com/SRKs3p9NfP — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) November 4, 2023

SARA