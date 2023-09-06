Check out history of Alan Kyerematen's electoral fortunes from 2008 to date

Alan Kyerematen, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Alan Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and a one-time hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position in the 2024 elections, announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.

Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.



This marks the first ever time he has withdrawn from a race since his long-standing political journey within the party, which spans over two decades.



In the light of the current development and as we await his next political moves, GhanaWeb looks back at Alan's electoral fortunes in intra-party polls.



Alan Kyerematen's political journey call it a push to lead the NPP into general elections started as far back as 2008:



2008 NPP Primaries:



In 2008, Alan Kyerematen entered a race alongside 16 other candidates, including the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye.



President Akufo-Addo emerged victorious, securing 47.97% of the vote with 1,096 out of 2,293 delegates.



Kyerematen claimed the first runner-up position, garnering 738 votes (32.30%), surpassing the then Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who received 146 votes (6.39%).



The NPP lost the election that was held later that year as John Evans Atta Mills emerged president.



2010 Primaries:<>



Kyerematen continued his quest in the 2010 NPP congress - which was to elect a candidate for the 2012 polls.

This time, Alan was part of a pool of five candidates.



However, he again secured the second position, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winning the contest with a commanding 78.89% of the vote, totaling 83,517 votes. Kyerematen received 21,226 votes (19.91%), leaving the third-place candidate, Isaac Osei, with 1,194 votes (1.12%).



Again the party lost, this time Nana Addo lost to John Dramani Mahama in the 2012 polls.



2014 Primaries:



Undeterred by previous defeats, Alan Kyerematen contested the 2014 congress with seven other candidates, including Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai Nimo, and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.



However, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo once again secured victory with an overwhelming 94.35% of the vote (117,413 votes). Kyerematen remained the first runner-up, receiving 15,908 votes (4.75%).



The NPP won the elections and Alan took a ministerial appointment.



In 2020, there was no primary because as incumbent, President Akufo-Addo became the automatic candidate of the NPP.



2023 Super Delegates Conference:



In the recent Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023, ahead of the 2024 NPP flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen faced tough competition.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged top os the pack with 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central lawmaker, secured the second position with 132 votes (14.30%), while Kyerematen polled 95 votes (10.29%).



It was the first time Alan was deposed from second slot, even though in the runup to the vote, he was tipped as a strong contender to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



With Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto securing the fourth spot with 36 votes (3.90%), and Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tying in fifth position with 9 votes each (0.98%), the field narrowed from 10 to five contenders.



The final round of voting is scheduled for November this year and will determine the NPP's official presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



However, ahead of this crucial phase, Alan Kyerematen has announced his withdrawal from the race.



Alan has been a lead contender for party leader since 2008, even though admittedly his numbers dwindled even as that of Akufo-Addo kept rising steadily.



With the outcome of the 2023 vote, it is clear that Alan will have to wait longer to ever lead the party or better still, he could become the prospective party leader who never had the opportunity to lead.



More like Albert Adu Boahen, the academic who was the NPP's first presidential candidate under the Fourth Republic, who has been described in some circles as the president that Ghana never had.



Time like they say, will tell.







