Check out president Kufuor's last public message to late wife Theresa

Late Theresa Kufuor and former president John Agyekum Kufuor

The death of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, has been reported by pro-government radio station, Asaase Radio.

She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family confirmed to Asaase News.



The trained midwife died today Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday, the report added.



The second first couple of the Fourth Republic occupied the presidency between 2001 and 2009 when Kufuor spent eight years as president.



Mrs. Kufuor has been out of the news unlike her husband whose engagements politically and through his foundation has seen him in the news quite often.



He has also used his Twitter (now X) handle to share news on courtesy visits he receives from individuals and groups - locally and internationally.



GhanaWeb tracking of Kufuor's X handle shows that the last post he made on his late wife was as far back as May 2021.

The post, a photo of the couple was captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day to Mrs Theresa Kufuor and all Mothers."





Happy Mother’s Day to Mrs Theresa Kufuor and all Mothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cn6gLWI6kC — John Agyekum Kufuor (@JohnAKufuor) May 9, 2021

Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.The former president once revealed that he married Theresa a year after they got to know each other.In an interview with Adom TV's Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, Kufuor disclosed that they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in 1961 in London.He added that he had just completed his law course the same year Theresa finished her nursing programme in Scotland.

“We got talking at the dance and became friends who got married in 1962 and gave birth to our first child in 1963, the second in 1964," Myjoyonline quoted him to have said.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below



