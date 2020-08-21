Politics

Chiana-Paga will give me the nod on December 7 – Robert Aloo

Mr. Robert Apechira Aloo interacting with EC staff at a centre in Paga

The New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Chiana-Paga in the Upper East Region, Robert Apechira Aloo, has expressed confidence in snatching the seat from the National Democratic Congress for the New Patriotic Party come December 7, 2020.

According to Mr. Aloo his youthfulness and his commitment to cause accelerated development in the area will help him emerge victorious in the December polls.



He also believes the life-transforming policy interventions and the infrastructural investment of the New Patriotic Party government will convince the electorates to massively endorse his candidature, the second coming of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo



“It is clear that Robert Aloo is winning the seat 2020 because the people have come to realize that we need a change that will bring about the needed development. The people have come to realize that they need somebody that is with them, unites them and understands their needs and when that person gets to Parliament and represents them, the person will be engaging authority on tailored conversations for development in the area”.



“The people have made up their minds. The good people of Chiana-Paga have made up their minds to get Robert to represent them because they are looking for quality representation, a serious-minded person to represent them and I am very very confident of winning in December. The NPP is winning and His Excellency the President will be given four more years to do more for the people,” he stated.



Mr. Aloo was speaking on his observations of the recently compiled voters register and its impact on the general election.



He said the people of the area have grown tired of the deceptions of the NDC which has failed them despite holding the seat for long.

“The people in Chiana-Paga are saying that enough is enough of the NDC. The people said they want change. Change for effective leadership. A change that will give the power given to the leaders back to the people. Change that will ensure continuous engagement between power and electorates”.



On the new voter register, he lauded the Electoral Commission for the successful exercise.



He stated that the peaceful conduct of the exercise has silenced and added that even though there were a few challenges with the process in some areas, the exercise has cleaned the register.



“My observations about the exercise is that generally, the exercise has been very peaceful. People have come out in their numbers to register and we didn’t record any happening at the various registration centres here. Even where there were misunderstandings, the agents of the two major parties understood themselves and moved on from there. So, the exercise has been very successful and it’s good the Electoral Commission conducted the exercise. The NDC said it was not necessary but I think they agree that the register is clean now with no foreigners and Ghanaians can now make their own decisions in choosing leaders. The instance where foreigners chose leaders for us will not be the case again. If you ask me to rate, I will say 95 percent successful and the EC did a great job”.



While commending President Akufo Addo for his efforts in the containment of the COVID-19, Mr. Aloo urged all party faithful to work hard devoid of insults and violence for a resounding victory in December.



Although the constituency is known to be one of the strongholds of the NDC in the region, political analysts predict the contest would be fierce and one to watch out for as both candidates hail from same community - Chiana.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

