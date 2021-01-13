Chief Justice investigation will help us move forward - Muntaka

Chief Whip of the NDC caucus in Parliament, Muntaka Mohammed

Muntaka Mohammed, MP for Asawase, is happy that there are suggestions that the Chief Justice should investigate his allegation that a Supreme Court judge attempted to bribe a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP).

He said it will give him great joy since he already has his evidence ready to present to whoever the Chief Justice appoints to undertake the probe into the matter.



He added he was very optimistic about such a thing happening and looked forward to it so that he gets to prove himself on those claims.



“That will be right because that gives all of us the opportunity to put some of these things beyond just mentioning, but we will look forward to whatever they want to do,” he said to JoyNews' Joseph Opoku Gakpo.



Following the fracas that happened in parliament on the morning of January 7, 2021, several claims, allegations, and counter-allegations have flooded the newswires from both sides of the House.



The NDC's Chief Whip in Parliament then alleged that a Supreme Court judge called a female MP-elect from the NDC and persuaded her to vote against the NDC’s nominee of Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

He claimed that although the judge was unsuccessful, the party will still probe the issue and initiate the necessary processes in line with it.



Following his statement, many people called for some investigations and clearance on the issue.



The Dean of the UPSA Law School, Dr. Kofi Abotsi, was among the people who actually urged the Chief Justice to take the allegation seriously and investigate it.



“As an MP reaching out to the judicial arm, I find that in our democratic settings it is not proper. I can assure you that if it becomes necessary we will appear there with our evidence," Muntaka said.