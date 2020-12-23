Chief Justice receives copies of 2020 transitional handing-over notes

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has received copies of the 2020 Transitional Handing-Over Notes at a brief ceremony in Accra.

The presentation, which was made by the Director of Administration, at the Office of the Administrator-General, Alhaji Atchulo Yakubu, is in fulfilment of Section 7 (1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).



The Act mandates the Administrator-General to make available to the Chief Justice copies of the handing-over notes covering the term of office (7th January 2017 – 6th January 2021) of the President as the Executive Authority under Article 58 of the Constitution.



The handing-over notes, which are in both hard and soft copies focus on the policies and programmes of the Office of the President and the Vice President, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



It also provides an inventory of all State assets such as vehicles, buildings, and equipment, as well as liabilities.

Making the presentation to the Chief Justice, Alhaji Atchulo Yakubu, noted that the handing-over notes could serve as useful reference material for the Chief Justice on the policies and programmes of the current administration over the last four years.



Receiving the handing over notes, the Chief Justice commended the Office of the Administrator-General for fulfilling its mandate under the law.



Apart from the Chief Justice, the Office of the Administrator-General is mandated under the Act to present copies of the 2020 Transitional Handing-Over Notes to the Speaker of Parliament, the Council of State and Public Records, and the Archives Administration Department (PRAAD).



Present at the ceremony were the Judicial Secretary, Her Ladyship Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Acting Director of Human Resource, Mr. Frederick Baidoo, and some officials of the Office of the Administrator-General.