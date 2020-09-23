Chiefs have only one vote, subjects know what they want – Maurice Ampaw to politicians

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Inasmuch as some traditional rulers have openly declared their choice of a political party in the upcoming December polls, private legal practitioner, Dr Maurice Ampaw, has asked political parties not to be carried away by that as these chiefs cannot persuade their subjects to follow their lead.

He stated that political parties have only the votes of the chiefs and not the entire populace as Ghanaians have already psyched their minds on who to vote for on December 7.



“Ghanaians are far awake; they know what they want. The chief has one vote, in fact, the chiefs don’t feed them. The chiefs don’t have direct control over their activities per the laws of the land the individual has the right to vote, nobody decides and tells them how to vote so I don’t think that chiefs endorsing political parties will influence them,” Mr Ampaw stated.



He added that “It will even annoy the citizens and the subjects because to them, they make that the chiefs have gone to receive money and has been influenced by the political party that they are endorsing, therefore, how does it benefit them directly so rather, it will even create the situation whereby subjects will rather vote against the political parties these chiefs are even endorsing”.



So far, 5 traditional rulers have declared their support for some flagbearers by endorsing their parties ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Some chiefs in the Ahafo Region decided to overlook their constitutional role and endorse President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this month.

The Paramount Chief of the Duayaw Nkwanta Nana Boakye Tromo III “I want you to know that we are solidly behind you. We are told Chiefs are not supposed to engage themselves in partisan politics. However, it gets to a point in time where you have to help the person who helps you in your time of need. We are solidly behind you, and we are declaring today that ‘four more for Nana’, ‘four more to do more’.”



Krontihene of Techimantia, Nana Ampong Koromantan, Omanhene of Kenyasi No.1, Nana Kofi Abiri, Bechemanhene, Nana Fosu Gyeabuor II have all been incited in this endorsing act.



Chiefs of Asankragwa in the Western Region and the Paramount Queen mother of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Abena Kunadwoa also professed her love for the opposition NDC.



Queen mother of Kansaworodo, Nana Akua Mansa II in the Western Region and Chief of Elmina Nana Kodwo Conduah VI have all announced their support for the governing NPP.