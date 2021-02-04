Chiefs, people of Kaleo, Sankana and Takpo heap praises on Speaker Alban Bagbin

A flyer of the message by the Chiefs and people of Kaleo, Sakana, and Takpo

The Chiefs and people of Kaleo, Sakana, and Takpo in the Upper West Region have commended Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin on his election as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

In a rather chaotic and highly contested secret ballot in the Chamber of Parliament on January 7, 2021, against former Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes making him the first Speaker of Parliament who was not selected by the governing party.



Reacting to his election in a statement, the Chiefs and people of Kaleo, Sakana and Takpo noted of how proud they were of their beloved son [Rt. Hon. Speaker Bagbin] and assured him of their full support.



Read the full the statement below:



Our Dear Son,



GARIBANYE! DZAAN BIE! FOR 28 LONG YEARS OF EXEMPLARY PUBLIC

SERVICE TO MOTHER GHANA!



We have also heard the news. The good news of your elevation to the third most important job of our great Republic. We, your Chiefs and your people, wanted you to know how proud we are of you!



Having known you all these years as the quintessential public servant, both in and out of Parliament, we were not entirely surprised that your colleagues in Parliament have today, not only recognized your impeccable track record in Parliament and in public service, but have also emphatically (if unexpectedly) elected you as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



Having worked with you all these years, we know that your elevation would positively impact the lives of the people of our homeland and even beyond. Please rest assured that you can always count on us for support, good counsel and prayers in the discharge of your duties to mother Ghana.



In partnership, we look forward to working with you for the betterment of our people, our region, and our country.

Congratulations once again!



Yours sincerely,



Chiefs of the Kaleo/Sankana/Takpo Paramountcies, on behalf of our people and the entire Upper West Region.