Chiefs poured libation to support me - Former NPP member going independent

The libation signified support for the independent candidate

An independent parliamentary aspirant in the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region fears his people will drive him away if he rescinds his decision to contest the 2020 election.

Joseph Kofi Damtse, who is a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) but was disqualified from contesting the primaries, explained that the chiefs and people have poured libation to support his independent bid, so failure on his part to go ahead with would mean disappointment to the people.



The former US Army Officer gave the hint in an interview with Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Sunday, October 18.



He said in Twi that “if I say I will not contest again, my people will hunt me”.



“I can’t set foot in the constituency because the chiefs and people have poured libation for me to contest as an independent candidate and come and save them.”



Mr. Damtse added that the chiefs and people “started working for me and not me so if I don’t contest, they will drive me away from the town”.

He explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called him but he refused to rescind his decision because, according to him, the NPP did not treat him fairly.



“They did not even write to me to indicate why I was disqualified from contesting the primaries.”



Mr. Damtse assured that he would work with President Akufo-Addo even though the President says he cannot work with independent candidates.



“I will vote for the NPP if I win and go to Parliament. I am NPP and I will work with Nana Addo,” he explained to host Nana Yaw Opare.