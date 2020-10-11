Chieftaincy clashes leave two with injuries at Dompim-Pepesa

One person has been arrested by the police after the clash

Two persons have sustained life-threatening cutlass injuries during a chieftaincy clash that erupted on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dompim-Pepesa, in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Andrew Kumah, said the clash was between the supporters of destooled chief Nana Ohyiawora Bian and Nana Nyowa Panin IV who is the current chief.



Speaking to Citinews, the police commander said, “There was a funeral yesterday [Saturday] at Dompim, involving a late linguist from Wassa Fiase Traditional Council. Police provided security for the burial which was attended by the chief from Wassa Fiase, together with the Chief of Dompim, Nana Duah Panin II. It was in the evening around 5:30 pm when some boys clashed in the town. One was allegedly holding a cutlass chasing the other, but the one being chased collected the cutlass and rather slashed the one who brought it.”



He confirmed that there have been ensuing chieftaincy dispute in the area as destooled chief, Nana Ohyiawora Bian, still parades himself as chief of Dompin even though the current one is Nana Nyowa Panin IV.

The victim was at the Information Centre telling the people of Dompim that they should not recognize Nana Nyowa Panin IV as the Chief of Dompim but rather Ohyiawora Bian, the destooled Chief. The offended supporters rushed to the Information Centre and there was a confrontation, but they were separated and everybody left.”



“The victim, Dauda Issaka, who is a supporter of the destooled chief armed himself with a cutlass and went in town and spotted the very guy who confronted him at the Information Centre, Robert Amo, alias Jato. In the middle of the confrontation, Jato rather overpowered Dauda Issaka who came with the cutlass, collected the cutlass from him and rather slashed him. Although he sustained multiple cutlass wounds on the head, Dauda did not die but currently receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Apinto Hospital after he was transferred from the Simpa Clinic.” He narrated



“We have recorded two persons who have sustained injuries because there is a lady who has also sustained injuries, but she has not given us the details about what actually happened. When she rushed to the police station, she was immediately given a medical form to the hospital and report back, but she is yet to return. But so far we have arrested one person, Robert Amo, alias Jato who slashed Dauda Issaka,” the police commander said.