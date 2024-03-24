Children and unemployed Ghanaians will be paid monthly allowance when I become Prez – Akpaloo

Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has promised to pay every Ghanaian child a monthly allowance when elected President.

According to the presidential aspirant, Ghana will witness a massive transformation in the economy if Ghana wins.



“In the first place, if elected as President as revealed to me by God, I will pay every Ghanaian child monthly allowance as my six children are benefiting elsewhere in the diaspora.



“Every child will be paid monthly, and this will make the economy stable so that businesses can flourish because once there is money for every citizen they can as equally patronize goods and items from traders,” he told Kwadwo Oppong Kyeremeh.



He believes implementing the initiative will help support the welfare of children in the country across all spheres of social life for a better future.

The LPG flagbearer said his initiative would not be beneficial to children alone but also to unemployed people until they get jobs to sustain them.



“Again, as done in abroad, I will pay every Ghanaian who is unemployed and is 18 years and above including the aged who cannot work in their capacity will be paid monthly,” he added.



Kofi Akpaloo reiterated what has become a long-standing promise to Ghanaians on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, when speaking on the Angel Morning Show (AMS) about his vision for Ghana as President.



He added that the Liberal Party of Ghana will ensure this and many more are executed accordingly when given the mandate to complement its manifesto dubbed “A Better Tomorrow, A New Plan for Jobs and Wealth Creation.”