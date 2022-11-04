Children born in Ghana will be given GhanaCard numbers at birth from 2023 – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that every child born within the borders of Ghana will be issued a National Identification Card (Ghana Card) number at birth, starting from the first quarter of 2023.

The vice president, who disclosed this in a series of tweets he shared after a meeting on the integration of databases in Ghana on November 3, said that this puts Ghana at par with advanced countries.



“Today, I chaired a meeting the integration of the databases of the Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority, National Identification Authority, the Ghana Statistical Service. We have been working on this for a year now.



“As a product of the work, I am happy to announce that from the end of the first quarter of next year, children born in Ghana will be issued a National ID card (Ghana Card) number from birth as is done in many advanced nations,” part of the vice president’s tweets read.



The integration between the Ghana Card and the Tax Identification Numbers, SSNIT cards, Passport, DVLA, Bank Accounts and SIM cards started in 2021.



Already, the Ghana Card has been merged with Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT); National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); a move which has seen an increase in the database of these institutions.



View the Bawumia’s Tweet tweets below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SEA