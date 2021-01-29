China congratulates Speaker Bagbin on his assumption of office

arge D Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Zhu Jing and Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Source: Parliament of Ghana

The Charge D Áffaires of the Chinese Embassy, Zhu Jing has delivered a congratulatory message from Chairman Of The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China H.E LI Zhanshu, and the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China H.E WANG Yang, to the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on being elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Mr. Jing was at the head of a three-member delegation from the Chinese Embassy here in Accra. He described Speaker Bagbin as a long-time friend of China and expressed the hope that the Legislatures of Ghana and China will continue to collaborate closely for the mutual benefits of their two countries.



The MP for North Tongu and former Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa referred to the close relations between the Parliament of Ghana and China during the 7th Parliament where China sponsored a number of Training And Knowledge Exchange Programmes for the Members which helped in improving the skills of Members and expressed the hope that the Members of the 8th Parliament will have similar opportunities for interactions. He also commended China for being the first country to offer Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and financial assistance to Ghana at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker Bagbin thanked China for the kind considerations and said China was always a close friend of Ghana and is currently one of Ghana’s best friends in the world, adding that Ghana intends to maintain that relationship. He also made reference to the COVID-19 and said it was a global pandemic which needs a global solution and called on world countries to treat it as such.



Speaker Bagbin said his aim is to strengthen the capacity of Members and Staff of Parliament, adding that he intends to superintend over a Parliament with a decentralised Speakership. He expressed the belief that for Parliament to develop and be at par with the Executive, it must have all its sections and systems working effectively and that is what he hopes to achieve.

