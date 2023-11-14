Choice of running mate: Don't impose on Dr Bawumia - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to NPP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has urged the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to allow the just elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to choose whoever he wants to partner with for the 2024 presidential election.

He said “No one should impose on him [Dr Bawumia]” despite numerous names popping up to be considered for the running mate position.



“We should allow him to do that for himself,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has also been highly tipped for the position thanked those rooting for him to pair with Dr Bawumia.



“Maybe they have seen something in me, I thank them,” he noted.