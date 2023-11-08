Choose Ga woman as running mate - Group tells NPP

File photo

Members of the NPP Greater Accra Women are not happy with their party’s continuous neglect of key positions in the party.

In a statement, the group wants the party to choose a running mate from the Ga tribe to partner with the newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 election.



“It is straightforward; we request that a Ga woman be chosen as the running mate for the 2024 elections. Several Ga women qualify and are influential enough to help the NPP win more votes in the Greater Accra region.” A portion of their statement reads



Full statement below:



“YOU CAN’T IGNORE US, AND EXPECT US TO VOTE FOR YOU” - GA WOMEN TELLS NPP



We the women of the Greater Accra region who have sympathies and leanings toward the New Patriotic Party are livid about the consistent neglect of the Ga people in the party in relation to its frontline and leading positions.



It is an undeniable fact that some Ga stalwarts played various key roles in the United Party (UP), the mother party and tradition of the NPP, with the Ga Shifimokpee being one of the political parties that came together to form the UP. These personalities of Ga origin are founding members of our great tradition whose legacies deserve to be remembered and honoured, but unfortunately, it appears the Ga people have been relegated to the background in the NPP.

We host the national headquarters of the party yet we don’t seem to have any Ga holding a key or strategic position in the party. We have always been ignored, and at this point, we have no other option than to be assertive and go public with our demands.



It is straightforward; we request that a Ga woman be chosen as the running mate for the 2024 elections. Several Ga women qualify and are influential enough to help the NPP win more votes in the Greater Accra region.



We believe the party’s leadership will act on our request because as a region, we also strategically decide the outcome of general elections. Our party always struggle to win this region but we know once the NPP selects a Ga woman as running mate, our fortunes in the region will change because Ashanti region is not the only region that can win power for the party.



Thank you!



Lamiley koshi Coordinator