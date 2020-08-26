‘Chop’ their money but vote against politicians who want to buy your votes – Mahama

Click for Market Deals →
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has told electorates not to sell their votes in the upcoming December 7 polls but rather think of their future.
“When they bring the money, take it and ‘chop’ it, but when you enter the booth, remember that you are voting for the future of your children”, he pointed out to some constituents.
Mr Mahama who was addressing the people of Alavanyo in the Hohoe Municipality as part of his tour to the Volta and Oti regions, said the NDC would create one million jobs for the young people of Ghana should they get the nod to lead the country in 2021.
“In Hohoe Constituency, no skirt and blouse vote. I know that because elections are coming, they will come and give you money.”
The Flagbearer called on eligible voters to go out in their numbers during the exhibition of the voter’s register to check their names and cautioned them again not to vote “skirt and blouse” during the December polls.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- I’m not fed by any political party to endorse them - Christina Awuni
- Bawumia 'admits' to errors at results fair but dares NDC to provide counter data on website
- My government will develop a homegrown policy - Osofo Kyiriabosom
- Election 2020: We're not in a ‘comfortable lead’ like the NDC – Dr Bawumia
- NPP manifesto: Concentrating on Airport means there's nothing else to talk about - Bawumia tells critics
- Read all related articles