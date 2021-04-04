Christians urged to worship God in spirit and truth

A section of Christians during a church service

Mr David Tordzi, Elder of “The Local Church, Ho”, has said Christians must be filled with the Spirit of God to enable them to worship him in spirit and truth even at Easter.

He said any worship rendered to the Lord, which is not from the spirit and in truth would not please him and therefore urged Christians to ask the Lord to fill them with the Holy Spirit.



“But an hour is coming, and it is now when the true worshippers will worship the Father in spirit and truthfulness, for the Father also seeks such to worship Him. God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truthfulness.”



Elder Tordzi, who was delivering his Easter message to the church, said it was God's desire for all to have the Holy Spirit which was the reason Christ died, and became the life-giving Spirit to dispense himself to the believers.



He said nothing could withstand the reign and work of the Spirit of God, and that if children of God failed to allow it to dwell in them they would not experience its incomparable power.

He said walking according to the flesh will prevent the flow and work of the Spirit in us and that is dangerous to our spiritual growth because “it is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing, the words which I have spoken to you are spirit and life.”



Elder Tordzi said as vessels of God it was important for Christians to avoid engaging themselves in all that is unclean for the Spirit of God dwells in a holy place.



He called for daily meditation on the word because in the word “was life and life was the light of man.



"We must continue to strengthen our spiritual lives with the word and prayer, we must pay attention to our spiritual growth for the second coming of the Lord is near," he added.